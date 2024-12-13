As the riveting Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 moves to its third chapter, there may be a new twist on the cards. The third Test between India and Australia - to be played at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane - may not even go ahead totally. This is because Brisbane has seen torrential downpours of rain in recent days. In an area that is largely unaffected by rain during this time of the year, the problem could play spoilsport, with rain predicted on all five days of the Test match.

The most rain is predicted on Day 1, which is Saturday, December 14. As per AccuWeather, there is an 88 percent probability of rain during the day. This could well interfere with a lot of play on Day 1. Thunderstorms are also forecast.

As per the forecast, the rain is expected to lessen over the course of the next four days. However, a morning shower has been predicted on Day 2 as well, which could hamper proceedings.

While little to no rain is predicted on Day 3 and Day 5, an afternoon shower is on the cards on Day 4.

The first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been completely devoid of rain. Although there was a threat of rain at Perth, the conditions improved by the time the Test match got underway.

Most of the third Test is expected to have cloudy and overcast conditions, which could further aid fast bowling.

The rain may cause the Test match to go as long as Day 5. So far, both Test matches haven't gone that far. The first Test ended in the first session of Day 4, while the second Test ended in just two-and-a-half days.

The series is poised at 1-1 heading into the third Test. Both sides are eyeing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.