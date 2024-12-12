The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, hotly contested between India and Australia, is setting record numbers in terms of cricket viewership across the world. The thrilling contest in the first Test at Perth captivated a record-breaking 70.8 million viewers-a 70% growth in reach-and generated 8.6 billion minutes of watch-time on Indian broadcaster Star Sports, a 160% increase over the first test during India's previous tour to Australia on television. With a remarkable 38% growth in TVR, this match is now the highest-rated bilateral away Test in BARC's history.

Building on this momentum, Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India also delivered exceptional numbers, reaching 29.5 million viewers, a 21% higher reach compared to the 2020 pink ball Test in Australia. The broadcaster also recorded a watch-time of 1.87 billion minutes-44% higher than the 2020 edition.

The India-Australia rivalry, one of the toughest rivalries in Test cricket, has evolved over decades of fiercely competitive and unforgettable contests. Star Sports network has captured this spirit with innovative programming and immersive storytelling, offering fans an unparalleled viewing experience that highlights the intensity and significance of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Through expert analysis, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive access, the broadcaster has brought fans closer to the action while celebrating one of cricket's toughest rivalries.

As the five-Test series stands evenly poised at 1-1, every match carries monumental importance, especially for Team India, which must avoid another defeat in the remaining three matches to secure a direct berth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

