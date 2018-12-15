India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Steady India After Early Blows

India were dealt with an early blow as Mitchell Starc (2/1) removed Murali Vijay for a duck before lunch on Day 2 of the Perth Test. Opener KL Rahul was unbeaten on 1 run as the tourists scored six runs at the loss of one wicket at end of first session. Earlier, senior India pacer Ishant Sharma bagged four wickets as Australia were bowled out for 326 runs in their first innings. Overnight batsmen, Pat Cummins (19) and Tim Paine (38) after resuming their day on a cautious note, fell in quick succession. The duo also forged a 59-run seventh wicket stand but after their dismissals Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood went back to the dressing room without troubling the scores much. For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Hanuma Vihari also scalped two wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2, straight from the Optus Stadium

11:18 IST: Maiden over from Nathan Lyon, India 38 for two after 14 overs.

11:16 IST: Pat Cummins starts with two consecutive maiden overs. India 38 for two after 13 overs. Nathan Lyon has been introduced into the attack.

11:03 IST: First bowling change for Australia, Pat Cummins has been introduced into the attack.

11:01 IST: Boundary! Once again from the Indian skipper, he is looking in good touch, hits Josh Hazlewood for the third boundary in the over. India 38 for two after 10 overs.

10:59 IST: Back-to-back boundaries! Overpitched delivery from Josh Hazlewood, Virat Kohli drives it through the covers to pick up four runs. The second boundary was a straight drive down the ground.

10:55 IST: Boundary! Nicely played cover drive from Cheteshwar Pujara off a full length delivery from Mitchell Starc and he will pick up four runs for it.

10:51 IST: Thick outside edge, from Cheteshwar Pujara just falls short of Shaun Marsh at the first slip. Another chance created by Josh Hazlewood.

10:40 IST: Virat Kohli walks out in the centre, and gets off the mark with a beautiful straight drive, uses full face of the bat, his balance is right and will pick four runs from Hazlewood.

10:38 IST: WICKET! Yorker from Josh Hazlewood, late swing on it and KL Rahul departs for 2. India 8/2 after 5.1 overs. The tourists in trouble here.

10:32 IST: Maiden from Josh Hazlewood, India 6 for 1 after 4 overs.

10:28 IST: Second session gets underway, KL Rahul (1 not out) will be joined by Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Josh Hazelwood to continue in his spell for Australia.

09:49 IST: Lunch has been taken - India 6 for one.

09:48 IST: WICKET! Absolute ripper from Mitchell Starc, the ball was swinging in to Murali Vijay, he departs for 0. India six for 1.

09:40 IST: Four byes! First runs on board from India, the delivery from Josh Hazlewood was drifting down the leg, for a moment it looked like Vijay got off the mark with a boundary. But no! No bat on that one.

09:39 IST: Maiden first over from Mitchell Starc, plenty of bounce and swing in it. Josh Hazelwood to bowl from the other end.

09:35 IST: India begin their first innings with KL Rahul on strike and Murali Vijay at the non-strikers end. Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for Australia.

09:25 IST: WICKET! Josh Hazlewood returns for a first-ball duck. India wrap up Australia's first innings for 326 runs, Ishant Sharma will be on a hat-trick in the second innings, credit to Rishabh Pant as well for taking a tremendous catch.

09:22 IST: WICKET! Mitchell Strac edges the ball outside off stump from Ishant Sharma, hands a straightforward catch to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Australia lose their ninth wicket, 326/9

09:20 IST: Four runs from the Mohammed Shami over, Australia 325 for eight. Nathan Lyon has made a quick start, scored nine off seven balls. Ishant Sharma has been brought back in attack for India.

09:08 IST: Nathan Lyon is the new batsman in and he gets off the mark with a confident looking shot towards the square leg, picks three.

09:05 IST: OUT! Huge lbw appeal for Jasprit Bumrah, on-field umpire has given Tim Paine out. Australia go for a review. Ball tracker shows the ball pitching in line, impact in line and the ball hitting the stumps. Paine has to go back for 38 runs, Australia 310 for eight.

09:02 IST: BOWLED HIM! Brilliant line and length around the off stump from Umesh Yadav, the ball ends up hitting the top of the stump. Pat Cummins departs for 19, Australia 310/7.

08:58 IST: Boundary! Yorker gone wrong from Jasprit Bumrah, ends up as a full toss for Tim Paine and he makes the most of it. Just places it with a straight drive to pick up four runs.

08:55 IST: Jasprit Bumrah into his 25th over, Tim Paine on strike. 55-run unbeaten partnership now for the seventh wicket between Tim Paine and Pat Cummins. Already looking like a good score for Australia on this surface.

08:50 IST: Tim Paine cuts away on the backfoot for a single, off a short length delivery from Umesh Yadav. Just a single from the over, Australia 306 for six. And it's drinks break!

08:40 IST: 50-run partnership between Pat Cummins and Tim Paine, the duo have looked pretty solid after resuming the Australian innings, this morning.

08:36 IST: Quick single from Pat Cummins, that brings up 300 runs on board for Australia in 99.4 overs. Every run from here is going to hurt the visitors.

08:34 IST: Jasprit Bumrah brought into the attack from the other end, Pat Cummins on strike. Australia 299 for six.

08:30 IST: First bowling change for India, Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Shami.

08:25 IST: Huge lbw appeal, first of the day, but there was height on the delivery by Ishant Sharma to Pat Cummins. Virat Kohli signals the same, India don't go for a review.

08:22 IST: Too many unnecessary bouncers from Mohammed Shami, easy pickings for Tim Paine early on. The bowlers not asking too many questions here.

08:13 IST: Boundary! Tim Paine played it on the bounce there, short of a length delivery from Shami, gets its treatment. Four runs from the over, Australia 291 for six.

08:10 IST: Good bouncer form Shami! Good leave by Tim Paine as well, just takes a tumble down the ground.

08:08 IST: Quick single taken, KL Rahul misses a run-out opportunity, went for the one-handed pick up but fails to keep the ball in control. Australia 287 for six after 94 overs.

08:03 IST: Inside edge, he looked two-minded on that occasion Pat Cummins. Five runs from the Shami over. Australia 284 for six.

08:00 IST: Boundary! Pull shot from Tim Paine, minimum risk at that one, huge gap out there dispatches Mohammed Shami's short-ball for the first four of the day.

07:55 IST: New ball about 10 overs old and Virat Kohli has opted to start with Ishant Sharma from the other end.

07:54 IST: Tim Paine takes a single off the final delivery from the first over on Day 2 by Shami. Tidy over for India, Australia 278 for six.

07:50 IST: Australia resume Day 2 on 277 for six, with Pat Cummins (11 not out) and Tim Paine (16 not out) at crease. Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over on the second day for India, as umpire call for PLAY!

07:45 IST: Mitchell Starc stretching his arms. How many more runs can the tailenders add to the Australian innings?

07:41 IST: Pat Cummins taking a go at nets this morning, before he resumes Day 2 unbeaten on 11 runs in sometime for now.

07:20 IST: Wickets or a run-fest? What has second day of the 2nd Test got in store today? Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the live action.

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia.

Pacer Ishant Sharma (2/35) and spinner Hanuma Vihari (2/53) took two wickets apiece while Bumrah (1/41) and Umesh Yadav (1/68) accounted for one batsman each. Following a good start, Shaun Marsh (45) and Peter Handscomb (7) looked to extend their fourth-wicket partnership but could only manage to add three runs as Ishant broke through early in the final session. Handscomb looked to cut away too close to his body, and Virat Kohli held a stunning one-handed catch at second slip to dismiss him in the second over after tea.

Marsh and Travis Head (58) then added 84 runs for the fifth wicket, and in doing so took Australia past 200 in the 69th over. India could have broken through early, but Rishabh Pant put down a regulation catch from Marsh (on 24) off Vihari in the 67th over. India were looking in bother again when Marsh fell against the run of play, trying to cut Vihari and edging to first slip where Ajinkya Rahane made no mistake. Head reached his third Test half-century off 70 balls but threw it all away as he square-cut a wide delivery off Ishant six overs later and was caught at wide third man.

Earlier, India struck thrice post lunch as Australia were reduced to 145-3 at tea. Jasprit Bumrah (1/41) and Umesh Yadav (1/68) struck during a tight spell in the second hour of play after lunch, as Australia lost three wickets for 22 runs. Post lunch, Marcus Harris had brought up his maiden Test half-century off 90 balls as he took his opening stand with Aaron Finch (50) to 112. Their 100-stand had come up in the 34th over, with India leaking another 48 runs in the hour's play after the break. Mohammed Shami (0-63) conceded 23 runs in his four-over second-spell after lunch. Finch too reached his second Test half-century off 103 balls as Australia reached a position of strength. But things turned thereafter as Bumrah struck first up in the 36th over, trapping Finch lbw with a fuller delivery.

KL Rahul dropped Harris (on 60) off Shami in the 45th over, with the fielder failing to time his jump at second slip. It didn't cost India too much though as four overs later, he hit a surprise bouncer from Vihari straight at Rahane at slip. In between, Yadav used the pressure built and etched out Usman Khawaja's (5) wicket, out caught behind in the 46th over as India gained the fruits of their hard work in this second hour of play.

In the morning session, Australia defied a green-top wicket and made steady progress to reach 66-0 at lunch. The Perth wicket at the Optus Stadium was talked up a raging green-top wicket, but the Australian openers defied all that speculation. For their part, Indian pacers chipped in with all possible help and bowled a poor first spell with the new ball.