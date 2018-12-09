India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: India Look To Consolidate Lead

India built a 166-run lead over Australia on the third day of an absorbing opening Test in Adelaide on Saturday with dangerman Cheteshwar Pujara not out 40, although the late wicket of master batsman Virat Kohli gave the home team a glimmer of hope. At stumps, the visitors were 151-3, adding to their first innings total of 250. Ajinkya Rahane was not out one, alongside Pujara who scored a gritty first innings century. It was looking ominous for Australia with Kohli and Pujara compiling a 71-run third-wicket partnership, but spinner Nathan Lyon got a massive breakthrough when he snared the Indian skipper for 34 near the close of play. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live updates between India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4, straight from Adelaide Oval

04:58 IST: Shane Warne has some morning wisdom for Kuldeep Yadav.

04:56 IST: The magnificent Adelaide Oval scoreboard tells the story heading into day four.

The magnificent Adelaide Oval scoreboard tells the story heading into day four #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4h6zwtpWhc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2018

04:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of day 4 of the opening Test between India and Australia.

Australia were dismissed for 235 just before lunch, with Travis Head top scoring on 72 on a day hit by rain delays, leaving them 15 runs adrift. India got off to a solid start, with KL Rahul and Murali Vijay enjoying a 63-run partnership. Both failed to fire in the first innings and are battling for one opener's spot once the injured Prithvi Shaw is fit again.