Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Reveals Why Ishant Sharma Was "Pissed Off" After India's Historic Win In Adelaide

Updated: 10 December 2018 18:06 IST

At the post-match presser, Virat Kohli said that Ishant Sharma wasn't happy with himself for bowling too many no-balls.

India will play their next Test against Australia in Perth. © AFP

India won the first Test against Australia in Adelaide by a 31-run margin, but that doesn't put a smile on fast-bowler Ishant Sharma's face. According to Team India captain Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma was "pissed off" because he ended up bowling crucial no-balls to Nathan Lyon and Aaron Finch. At the post-match presser, Kohli said, "Ishant was pissed off right now – we are all very happy celebrating but he was very angry with himself and asked I why and he said: ‘You can't afford to bowl a no-ball being the senior guy. Having played so many games in a crunch situation and the umpire probably would have given that out'."

Praising Ishant Sharma's ability to come back stronger and learn from mistakes, Kohli added,  "I am sure Ishant is going to be obsessed about not doing it again, just like how we improved our batting straight away in the second innings at the top of the order. Guys want to learn as soon as they can, take responsibility themselves, and they are not hiding from it."

Kohli also praised Cheteshwar Pujara, who chipped in with two crucial knocks, clearly being the difference between the two sides. "Pujara was outstanding, he was the difference between the teams, for sure, but I think the way Ajinkya batted, so fearless and positive, that's his game, that's his template, taking the bowlers on, not being intimidated, he has confidence in his own space,” he said.

India's next assignment in Australia will begin in Perth on December 14, where Virat Kohli will be looking forward to continuing the winning run. After the Test series comes to an end in January, India will play a three-match ODI series.

 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ishant Sharma Australia vs India 2018/19 BCCI Cricket
Highlights
  • India beat Australia in Adelaide by 31 runs.
  • India's next Test match starts December 14 in Perth
  • Can't afford to ball no-balls being a senior guy, said Ishant Sharma
