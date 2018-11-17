Virat Kohli Poses With Fans In Brisbane Ahead Of India vs Australia Series

Ahead of India's first T20I match against Australia , Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli clicked pictures with fans in Brisbane. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and uploaded photos of Virat Kohli with the fans. "Always has time for his fans," the BCCI captioned the pictures. Team India will play a full series against Australia (three T20Is, four Test matches and three ODIs), starting November 21 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The last time India toured Australia in 2014-15, they clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0 and will aim for a repeat performance.

Always has time for his fans! #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli poses for a few pics here in Brisbane pic.twitter.com/RjiLQZnR0T — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2018

Upon reaching Australia, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma uploaded pictures on their official Twitter accounts.

While Kohli uploaded a picture with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and called him a "champion", KL Rahul uploaded a photo on Twitter with a nostalgic caption.

Back to Australia. Looking forward to the next few weeks with this champion @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/Ikd8La5CUb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2018

Started my International Cricketing Career with you Australia.

So there's Nostalgia + Excitement as I look forward to the next two months being nothing short of Epic. pic.twitter.com/RCLjuUu40x — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2018

Rohit Sharma, who is making a comeback in the Indian Test squad, tweeted that he is looking forward to some good cricket over the next few weeks.

Touched down in Brisbane. Looking forward to some good cricket over the next few weeks. Gonna be a cracker pic.twitter.com/oLNqEGnbNr — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 17, 2018

With Steve Smith and David Warner out of action due to their involvement in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, all focus will be on Kohli to get runs under his belt and lead the Indian team to victory.

In the eight Tests that Kohli has played in Australia, he has scored 992 runs at an average of 62 with a high score of 169 and five centuries to his name.

During the 2014-15 tour, Kohli scored 692 runs in the four-match series, including four centuries in the process at a staggering average of 86.50.

After the three-match T20I series, India will play a four-match Test series, starting December 6. India will end their tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series, starting January 12 in 2019.