The Indian cricket team is all set to face Australia for a full series (three T20Is, four Test matches and three ODIs), starting November 21 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The last time India toured Australia in 2014-15, they lost the five-match ODI series 1-4 but won the three-match T20I series 3-0. However, the real test for the Indian team will come in the four-match Test series that starts December 6 at Adelaide. Upon reaching Australia, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and uploaded a photo with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Back to Australia. Looking forward to the next few weeks with this champion @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/Ikd8La5CUb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2018

Virat Kohli also uploaded a video on Twitter of a gym session with Pant. The video was captioned "there's no ideal way to put in hard work. Every day is an opportunity. Stay fit stay healthy".

There's no ideal way to put in hard work. Everyday is an opportunity. Stay fit stay healthy! pic.twitter.com/ytNV9bTrLg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2018

Pant, who made his Test debut against England in 2018, has played only five matches, scoring 346 runs at an average of 43.25, highest being 114 that he scored during the fifth and last Test match at The Oval.

In his last two Test matches against the Windies, Pant notched up identical scores of 92 in both the matches.

With the Australia series set to begin, all eyes will be on the performance of the 21-year-old. He will have to adapt to the Australian conditions quickly and will need to make useful contributions with the bat.

KL Rahul, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2014, also uploaded a photo on Twitter with a nostalgic caption. He mentioned that he is looking forward to the next two months being nothing short of epic.

Started my International Cricketing Career with you Australia.

So there's Nostalgia + Excitement as I look forward to the next two months being nothing short of Epic. pic.twitter.com/RCLjuUu40x — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2018

With Steve Smith and David Warner out of action due to their involvement in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, all focus will be on Kohli to get runs under his belt and lead the Indian team to victory.

In the eight Tests that Kohli has played in Australia, he has scored 992 runs at an average of 62 with a high score of 169 and five centuries to his name.

During the 2014-15 tour, Kohli scored 692 runs in the four-match series, including four centuries in the process at a staggering average of 86.50.