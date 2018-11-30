 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls During Practice Match, Fans Applaud India's Fourth Seamer

Updated: 30 November 2018 15:19 IST

Virat Kohli bowled two overs during the CA XI inning and was hailed by fans.

Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls During Practice Match, Fans Applaud India
Virat Kohli has eight international wickets to his name in the limited-over format. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, who has led India to victories single-handedly with his batting on various occasions, was seen bowling on the third day of the four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI on Friday. Even though Kohli bowled just two overs, conceding six runs in total, cricket fans didn't hesitate to heap praise upon the India captain. Some termed him India's fourth seamer, while others called him a perfect all-rounder. Within no time, the fans flooded social media with the videos of Kohli bowling his signature right-arm medium-fast.

Seamer Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack and claimed three big wickets. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a wicket each as India restricted Cricket Australia to 356/6, just two runs short of India's first innings total.

Earlier in the day, India suffered a major blow as teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw landed awkwardly on his left foot while fielding at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Shaw has been ruled out of the first Test in Adelaide due to a ligament ankle injury.

After having tied the three-match T20I series 1-1, India will face Australia in four-Test series, starting December 6 in Adelaide.

For Australia, opener D'Arcy Short scored noteworthy 74 runs off 91 balls, with the help of 11 boundaries. Max Bryant (62), Harry Nielsen (56 not out) and Aaron Hardie (69 not out) supported Short as the hosts dominated the day. Indian bowlers appeared helpless in the morning session as they conceded nearly six runs per over in the first hour of the play.

This isn't the first time when Kohli bowled in a cricket match. The 30-year-old has eight international wickets to his name in the limited-over format. It would be interesting to see if India skipper decides to share the load of his bowlers in the upcoming Tests as well.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli bowled just two overs, conceding six runs in total
  • Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack and claimed three wickets
  • Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a wicket each
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is Flawless Like The Mona Lisa, Says Dean Jones
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is Flawless Like The Mona Lisa, Says Dean Jones
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's 'Love' Can Keep Test Cricket Alive, Says David Gower
Virat Kohli Slammed On Twitter For Wearing Shorts For Toss During Warm-Up Test vs Cricket Australia XI
Virat Kohli Slammed On Twitter For Wearing Shorts For Toss During Warm-Up Test vs Cricket Australia XI
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Relationship Advice From Harbhajan Singh
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Relationship Advice From Harbhajan Singh
This Video Proves Prithvi Shaw Is The Most Admired Youngster In Indian Cricket
This Video Proves Prithvi Shaw Is The Most Admired Youngster In Indian Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.