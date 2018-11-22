 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Team India Reaches Melbourne For 2nd T20I vs Australia. Watch Video

Updated: 22 November 2018 16:39 IST

India will be meeting Australia in the 2nd T20I at MCG after losing the first match in Brisbane.

Team India Reaches Melbourne For 2nd T20I vs Australia. Watch Video
The second match of the T20I series between India and Australia will played on November 23. © Twitter

The Indian cricket team arrived in Melbourne for the second T20I against hosts Australia on Thursday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and uploaded a video of the Indian team de-boarding the bus as fans give them a warm welcome. During the 20-second video, India captain Virat Kohli was seen meeting fans and signing autographs for them. Earlier in the day, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah also uploaded a photo on Twitter with Virat Kohli and captioned it as "travel day".

After losing the first T20I by four runs in a rain-truncated match, the visitors will be looking to correct the mistakes and bounce back to stay alive in the series.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India have played three matches against Australia, winning two and losing one.

The last time these two teams met at the MCG was in 2016. India had posted 184/3 in their 20 overs, with Kohli remaining unbeaten on 59. Australia, in the chase, could only muster 157/8 as Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah had shared four wickets between them. India won the tie by 27 runs.

With India losing the opening game of the three-match series, Kohli said that they need to learn from the mistakes and get back better.

"Started well with the bat, fumbled in the middle overs...What we can do is learn from them (mistakes) and get back better. On the day, if we can have three-four guys to stand up for the team, that's what we want. Don't have much time to think of things, which can be a good thing as well as a bad thing," Kohli had said in the post-match presentation.

Second India vs Australia T20I will played on November 23.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 2nd T20I
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India lost the first T20I against Australia by 4 runs
  • India currently trail 0-1 in the 3-match T20I series against Australia
  • India have previously played 3 matches against Australia at MCG
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Says Rishabh Pant
Virat Kohli Says Rishabh Pant's Dismissal Changed The Outcome Of 1st T20 vs Australia
Virender Sehwag Cracks "GST" Joke As India Lose Rain-Shortened Encounter
Virender Sehwag Cracks "GST" Joke As India Lose Rain-Shortened Encounter
Watch: Virat Kohli Drops A Sitter In The First T20I vs Australia
Watch: Virat Kohli Drops A Sitter In The First T20I vs Australia
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Virat Kohli Gets A Warm Welcome In Brisbane. Watch
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Virat Kohli Gets A Warm Welcome In Brisbane. Watch
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Has Learned To Play With Respect These Days, Says Ian Healy
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Has Learned To Play With Respect These Days, Says Ian Healy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.