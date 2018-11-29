This Video Proves Prithvi Shaw Is The Most Admired Youngster In Indian Cricket

Since his international debut, young Prithvi Shaw has struck a chord with cricketing fans with his calculated and solid knocks in the Windies series. He started the series with a century on debut and then scored 70 and 33 not out in the second Test. With the four-match Test series against Australia set to begin, Prithvi Shaw, with 69-ball 66 on day two of the warm-up match , showed that he is ready for the gruelling series. There is a lot of hype around the youngster who seems to have a strong fan base in Australia as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and uploaded a video of the young Indian batsman posing with the fans and signing autographs.

Young @PrithviShaw already managing to grab eyeballs here in Australia. Fans throng at The SCG for a selfie and autograph from the rising Star of #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EvYwGgEMTU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2018

After the Windies series, coach Ravi Shastri had said that Prithvi is a combination of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara.

"He is born to play cricket" Shastri had said after the Windies Test series.

"He's a spectator's delight. There's a bit of Sachin (Tendulkar) there, a bit of Viru (Virender Sehwag) in him and when he walks there's a bit of (Brian) Lara as well."

On the match front, Cricket Australia XI (CA XI) invited India to bat after winning the toss. KL Rahul opened the batting with Prithvi but was dismissed by seamer Jackson Coleman for just 3 runs.

Prithvi and Pujara then added 80 runs for the second wicket. Prithvi, who hit quickfire 134, 70 and 33 not out in his first three innings in international cricket against the Windies last month, continued his fine form.

Prithvi was dismissed by Daniel Fallins for 66. Following that, Ajinkya Rahane continued to bat on with Rohit Sharma and took India's total past 300 in the final session of the day.