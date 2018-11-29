 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

This Video Proves Prithvi Shaw Is The Most Admired Youngster In Indian Cricket

Updated: 29 November 2018 16:25 IST

Prithvi Shaw scored a half-century against Cricket Australia XI in India's practice game at Sydney.

This Video Proves Prithvi Shaw Is The Most Admired Youngster In Indian Cricket
Prithvi Shaw clicked selfies with fans at the SCG. © Twitter

Since his international debut, young Prithvi Shaw has struck a chord with cricketing fans with his calculated and solid knocks in the Windies series. He started the series with a century on debut and then scored 70 and 33 not out in the second Test. With the four-match Test series against Australia set to begin, Prithvi Shaw, with 69-ball 66 on day two of the warm-up match, showed that he is ready for the gruelling series. There is a lot of hype around the youngster who seems to have a strong fan base in Australia as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and uploaded a video of the young Indian batsman posing with the fans and signing autographs.

After the Windies series, coach Ravi Shastri had said that Prithvi is a combination of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara.

"He is born to play cricket" Shastri had said after the Windies Test series.

"He's a spectator's delight. There's a bit of Sachin (Tendulkar) there, a bit of Viru (Virender Sehwag) in him and when he walks there's a bit of (Brian) Lara as well."

On the match front, Cricket Australia XI (CA XI) invited India to bat after winning the toss. KL Rahul opened the batting with Prithvi but was dismissed by seamer Jackson Coleman for just 3 runs.

Prithvi and Pujara then added 80 runs for the second wicket. Prithvi, who hit quickfire 134, 70 and 33 not out in his first three innings in international cricket against the Windies last month, continued his fine form.

Prithvi was dismissed by Daniel Fallins for 66. Following that, Ajinkya Rahane continued to bat on with Rohit Sharma and took India's total past 300 in the final session of the day.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Prithvi Shaw scored 66 off 69 balls on day two of the warm-up match
  • Prithvi Shaw seems to have a strong fan base in Australia
  • The first India vs Australia Test starts on December 6
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Stunned By Australian Teenager Aaron Hardie. Watch
Virat Kohli Stunned By Australian Teenager Aaron Hardie. Watch
India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw Slams Quickfire 66, Starts Australia Tour With A Bang - Watch
India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw Slams Quickfire 66, Starts Australia Tour With A Bang - Watch
Rishabh Pant Criticised On Twitter After Posting Picture With Prithvi Shaw
Rishabh Pant Criticised On Twitter After Posting Picture With Prithvi Shaw
Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay Fail To Impress In India A
Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay Fail To Impress In India A's Dominating Show Against New Zealand A
Virender Sehwag Suggests Indian Openers For Australia Test Series
Virender Sehwag Suggests Indian Openers For Australia Test Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.