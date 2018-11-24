Mitchell Johnson Comes Up With Hilarious Caption For Virat Kohli-Marcus Stoinis Picture

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday posted a picture of India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis deep in a conversation and asked fans on Twitter to caption the image -- "What do you think Virat Kohli is saying here to Marcus Stoinis?". The picture quickly went viral with fans coming in numbers to give their best shot. Among the numerous fans that replied on the post was former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson , who came up with a hilarious caption but not all fans were taken by what the left-arm pacer had to say.

ICC's post had over 5,000 likes, over 150 retweets and above 450 replies on their post.

CAPTION COMPETITION



What do you think Virat Kohli is saying here to Marcus Stoinis? pic.twitter.com/0ugBdDUC7J — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2018

Johnson was one of the users to reply on the post.

How did you get big muscles Marcus — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 23, 2018

However, some Indian fans thought that Johnson was poking fun at Kohli. The Australian, though, made it clear in his replies to fans that he was actually making fun of Stoinis.

Do you read minds? It is intended for Marcus — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 24, 2018

Yup I already said I know where the joke was intended at but Virat didn't need to ask it from Marcus

And I can read minds of a little number of people thoughpic.twitter.com/KrSXBoRgz3 — Akshay Sharma (@akshaypasu) November 24, 2018

It's a joke aimed at Marcus actually. — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 24, 2018

It's not envy — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 24, 2018

Johnson and Kohli share a strained past. The two have been involved in a few heated battles on the pitch and off it.

During India's tour of Australia in 2014, Johnson had aimed a throw at the stumps, but the ball hit Kohli, who was standing at the striker's end thus triggering a few verbal exchanges during the Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India and Kohli are currently in Australia where they are taking on the hosts in a three-match Twenty20 International series, which will be followed by a four-match Test series and three ODIs.

India lost the first T20I while the second had to be abandoned mid-way due to persistent rain. The third and final T20I will be played in Sydney on Sunday with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead.