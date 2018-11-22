 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Hardik Pandya Aiming For Comeback In ODI Series Against Australia

Updated: 22 November 2018 14:43 IST

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since September after he suffered a back injury during the Asia Cup.

Hardik Pandya suffered a back injury during the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan. © Twitter

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action since September with an 'acute back injury', is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Mumbai. The 26-year-old recently returned on the field and is looking forward to make a comeback in the One-day International (ODI) series against Australia scheduled to take place in January 2019. Stressing on making a quick return in the national team Pandya said his recovery from the injury has been on track. "I'm trying hard to be fit for the ODI series against Australia to start in January. To get back to full fitness, I'm going through rigorous bowling sessions in Mumbai. I have just started bowling after 60 days. Once I bowl a few overs in the ODIs, I should be on the right track," ICC quoted Hardik Pandya as telling the Times of India.

Pandya also recently posted a video of himself working out during a gym session.

During the 2018 Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan Pandya was stretchered off the field after he seized up while bowling. The all-rounder since then has missed out on the home series against Windies (2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is) and was also not included in the team for the ongoing T20I series and the upcoming Test series against Australia.

India lost the first T20I against Australia on Wednesday by a narrow four-run margin. Speaking on the ongoing series, Pandya said that he is expecting a good contest between the two teams.

"We are a formidable side and we should give a good fight to Australia who I believe are very strong in their own backyard. I am hoping for an exciting series," said Pandya.

India are currently playing a three -match T20I series against Australia. After that, India will lock horns with the Tim Paine-led team in the four match Test series. The three match ODI series is scheduled to take place from January 12.

Comments
