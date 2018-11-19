Watch: Hardik Pandya Bowls First Time After 60 Days On His Road To Recovery

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to bowling practice for the first time on Monday after sustaining an injury during the Asia Cup 2018. The 25-year-old Hardik Pandya had suffered an acute lower back injury during the tournament after failing to get his footing right in the match against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya posted a video on Twitter on Monday of his bowling session at nets and said that he is focused and determined. Pandya, who is not a part of the national team squad for the series Down Under also said, "Feels good to be bowling after 60 days, on my road to recovery."

Focused and determined! Feels good to be bowling after 60 days, on my road to recovery pic.twitter.com/D5moHZKVfd — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 19, 2018

On Sunday, India's head coach Ravi Shastri said Pandya will be missed during the tough Australian tour starting Wednesday as he provides proper balance to the side.

"I think one player who we will certainly miss in the squad is Hardik Pandya who is sidelined due to an injury. Pandya lends balance to the side because of his ability to operate as a bowler as well as a batsman which allows us to play an extra bowler," Shastri told reporters in Brisbane.

Shastri also added that India would be "taking no prisoners" in their approach to the series. "We want to go out and put our best foot forward and focus on our game rather than what's happening outside," he added.

India play their first T20I of the three-match series against Australia on November 21. The T20I series will be followed by a four-match Test and three ODIs.