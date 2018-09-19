Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya Injured, Stretchered Off Following Injury During Asia Cup Match Against Pakistan

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was carried off on a stretcher after an injury during the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 clash against Pakistan on Wednesday. The incident took place in the 18th over (17.5) when he missed his footing in his follow-through. Babar Azam was batting on 35 at that moment. Hardik Pandya appeared to have slipped and suffered the injury. He was surrounded by his teammates and was attended to by the Indian team physio. Hardik lay on the ground and then was carried off. Ambati Rayudu bowled the last delivery to complete the over.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement, saying, "Injury update - @hardikpandya7 has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute #TeamIndia #AsiaCup."

Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute #TeamIndia #AsiaCup

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final Group A match.

After the laborious 26-run win against minnows Hong Kong on Tuesday, the men-in-blue made a couple of changes to their playing XI by bringing in pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in place of Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed. Pakistan retained the same side that played against Hong Kong.

Pakistan had a woeful start after Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent both their openers Imam-ul-Haq (2) and Fakhar Zaman (0) back to the pavilion. Pakistan were reeling at 3/2 after 4.1 overs.

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik consolidated Pakistan's innings after losing their openers early. Babar eventually succumbed to Kuldeep Yadav's spin and was dismissed for 47 runs.