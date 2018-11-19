Watch: Fans Wonder If Hardik Pandya Was Smoking During Sakshi Dhoni's Birthday Bash

Hardik Pandya might have failed to land a spot in the Indian team touring Australia due to a lower back injury, but that by no means is keeping him away from the spotlight. Hardik Pandya is now breaking the Internet as fans were left wondering if he was smoking on camera during MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's birthday bash on Sunday. The video featuring Hardik Pandya, standing right behind MS Dhoni during the cake-cutting ceremony was shared by an Instagram user and is doing the rounds on social media.

On Sunday, India's head coach Ravi Shastri said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be missed during the tough Australian tour starting Wednesday as he provides proper balance to the side.

"I think one player who we will certainly miss in the squad is Hardik Pandya who is sidelined due to an injury. Pandya lends balance to the side because of his ability to operate as a bowler as well as a batsman which allows us to play an extra bowler," Shastri told reporters in Brisbane.

Shastri also added that India would be "taking no prisoners" in their approach to the series. "We want to go out and put our best foot forward and focus on our game rather than what's happening outside," he added.

Further adding that there is no weak team in home conditions, he said, "I don't think so. I always believe no team is weak at home. We might have three or four players not playing when a team comes to India but God forbid if anyone says it is a weak Indian team because you will be surprised."

India play their first T20I of the three-match series against Australia on November 21. The T20I series will be followed by a four-match Test and three ODIs.

(With IANS inputs)