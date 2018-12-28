MCG Crowd Warned For Directing Racist Chants At Indian Players And Fans

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah might have stolen the show on day three in Melbourne by putting Australia on the back foot with a fine bowling performance, but a section of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) crowd proved to have spoiled the fun by directing racist chants at Indian fans and players. The racist chants from spectators were followed by a stern warning issued by Cricket Australia to a section of the MCG crowd, asking them to refrain from such behaviour.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, chants of "show us your visa" reverberated in the bottom tier of the MCG's Great Southern Stand throughout the first two days of the Boxing Day Test. In the same news report, it was mentioned that CA received several complaints of racial taunts directed at Indian players and fans. Cricinfo has the footage of instances and it passed that on to CA. The CA, in turn, forwarded it to Victoria Police and the stadium management.

"Victoria Police and stadium security are monitoring the behaviour of the crowd in that section of the stadium and have had several discussions with those fans in that bay to remind them about appropriate crowd behaviour, as per venue entry terms and conditions," a CA spokesperson said.

On Friday, Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/33 as India bowled out Australia for paltry 151 runs at the MCG on day three. But soon after, the hosts fought back with quick wickets in India's second innings. Pat Cummins picked up four big wickets in Hanuma Vihari (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1), while Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rohit Sharma for five, as Australia restricted India to 54/5 at stumps.

With a lead of 346 runs, India is in command and eyeing a crucial 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

(With IANS inputs)