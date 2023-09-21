Shreyas Iyer's dodgy match-fitness will be put to ultimate test while Suryakumar Yadav's desperation to alter a dismal ODI record adds a fascinating sub-text to India's three-game series against Australia, which also serves as final dress rehearsal before the World Cup, beginning next month. With pillars of Indian batting - skipper Rohit Sharma and the brilliant Virat Kohli -- resting for the first two games along with lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, it will be head coach Rahul Dravid's final chance to assess his bench strength.

Match Timings For India vs Australia ODIs?

The three ODIs between India and Australia will take place on September 22, 24 and 27. All the three matches will start at 1:30pm IST while the toss for them is scheduled to take place at 1pm IST.

Match Venues For India vs Australia ODIs?

The three ODIs between India and Australia will take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Advertisement

Squads of both the sides -

India's team for first two ODIs vs Australia:KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India's team for third ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Pant Cummins (Captain), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Heselwood, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanvir Sangha, Matt Short.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)