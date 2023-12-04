Australian cricket team skipper Matthew Wade was left fuming by a huge decision from the on-field umpire in the final over of the fifth T20I encounter between India and Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. With 10 runs needed to win from the final over, Arshdeep Singh bounced a bouncer on the first ball and it looked like it sailed over Wade's head. However, the umpire was not convinced and he did not award a wide to Australia. Wade was visibly angry with the decision and he made his feelings clear to the on-field umpires. Wade was dismissed on the very next ball and India went on to win the match by six runs.

Shreyas Iyer (53) scored his eighth half-century and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets as India defeated Australia by six runs to win the fifth and final T20I by and take the series 4-1.

With Australia needing 10 runs to win off last six deliveries, Arshdeep Singh (2/38) produced a terrific final over including the key wicket of the dangerous Matthew Wade (22 off 15 balls, 4x4s) to help India end victorious.

Chasing 161 to win, Australia managed 154/8 in 20 overs with Kumar returning 4-0-32-3 and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi producing a fine 4-0-29-2.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel also produced an all-round show, taking 1/14 from his four overs after making a vital 31 with the bat.

For Australia, Ben McDermott hit 54 off 36 balls and Travis Head made 28 in just 15 balls.

