Ruturaj Gaikwad added another major milestone to his name during the fifth T20I encounter between India and Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. Gaikwad finished the five-match series with 223 runs at an average of 55.75 - the most by any batter in a T20I bilateral series against Australia. Earlier, the record belonged to New Zealand's Martin Guptill who scored 218 runs in five matches back in 2021. Although the youngster was dismissed for just 10 on Sunday, he was able to achieve the milestone thanks to brilliant performances in the past four matches. Overall, he is the third highest run-scorer in a single series among Indian batters behind KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer's refined fifty combined well with fine death overs performance by inexperienced pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar as India pipped Australia by six runs in a thrilling encounter to record a comprehensive 4-1 series win.

Shreyas Iyer's 53 off 37 balls was the force behind India's 160 for 8 on a tacky pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ben McDermott's bellicose half-century (54, 36b, 5x6) nearly trumped Iyer's effort, but the Aussies crumbled in the final lap to end up with 154 for eight.

Needing only 10 off last over, Arshdeep held his nerve and gave away only three runs, repeatedly hitting the ideal block-hole length with consummate ease.

No praise is enough for Mukesh (3/32), who bowled a game-changing 17th over, where effected back-to-back dismissals and gave away only five runs when the target was a gettable 37 runs in 24 balls with five wickets in hand.

The batting was not an easy proposition on a rather unusually spongy pitch here, but McDermott used his raw power to take on Indian bowlers, who at times strayed with their line and length.

Axar Patel (1/14 in 4 overs) was once again brilliant with liberal help from a tacky track where he would value his 31 off 21 balls way more in terms of challenging conditions. Ravi Bishnoi (2/29 in 4 overs) was equally effective as 3/43 off 8 overs also was one of the big reasons for the victory.

Among Aussie batters, McDermott was only happy to exploit the opportunities presented to him, and the right-hander's carve over square leg for a six off left.

With PTI inputs