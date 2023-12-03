India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a good length and around the top of off, Iyer plays it late and with soft hands wide of the slip cordon for another single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A bumper now around off, Axar Patel stays back again and gets on top of the bounce before pulling it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! A touch short again and outside off, Axar Patel hangs back and deliberately opens the bat face to slice it over backward point for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it short and angles it well across the right-hander, Shreyas Iyer reaches for it and toe-ends it down to mid off for just another single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and wide, stylishly cut away past the point fielder for one more.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Hard length around the pads, nudged off the hips down to short fine leg for a quick single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Ends with another dot, just two singles and a wicket off that over for Aaron Hardie. This is pitched up around off, angling it in, Axar Patel gets on the front foot and pushes it toward cover.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket now for the left-hander and serves it on a hard length around off, Axar Patel plays it late and pushes it down to backward point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and slanting it into the pads, Shreyas Iyer eases it off his legs to deep mid-wicket for one more.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish length on the pads, nudged away past square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length over middle and leg, Axar Patel hops back and nudges it down on the leg side.
Axar Patel is the next man in.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Aaron Hardie comes back in and picks up a timely wicket for Australia! Bangs it in around off stump, probably the cross-seamer as well. Jitesh Sharma backs away and has to fetch the ball for the pull shot but the ball gets big on him. Jitesh mistimes the pull over mid-wicket and Matthew Short takes a solid catch charging in from the deep. Jitesh departs after a cameo and now Australia have a chance of exposing the Indian tail.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Goes full again and angles this one into middle stump, Jitesh Sharma punches it away straight to mid off and gets across for the quick single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Jitesh Sharma watchfully defends it out.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Nathan Ellis cannot believe his luck here! Pitched a bit further up around off, Jitesh Sharma gets on the front foot and looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge through the vacant first slip region and the ball runs away to the fence.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full now and attacks the off stump, Shreyas Iyer miscues the shot through covers and one hand comes off the handle. He does get a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, tight on off stump, Shreyas Iyer gets cramped for room and only manages to defend it back on the deck.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Bowled back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer stays rooted to the crease and looks to pull a ball that isn't short enough. Gets an inside edge inches past the off stump and the ball runs away into the fine leg fence for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short again around off, played off the back foot through mid-wicket for one more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Looks to give it a real rip but ends up dragging it short on off, Jitesh Sharma pulls it off the back foot in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated full this time and around off, Jitesh Sharma leans on and pushes it away toward wide long off for a couple of runs.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slightly short and around off, turning away sharply, Jitesh Sharma looks to cut but is beaten.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that should have been another wicket for Tanveer Sangha but Jason Behrendorff has tipped the ball over the ropes. This is pushed through quicker on the pads, Jitesh Sharma gets down on one knee and sweeps it flat behind square leg. Jason Behrendorff runs around but is rushed a bit and the ball thuds into the hands and goes over the ropes.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Tosses this one up, full and onto off stump, this one drifts and turns away beautifully. Jitesh Sharma looks to block it off the front foot but the ball rips past the outside edge.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! !6 off the over and a big one for India as well. Hard length around the top of off, angling away, Shreyas Iyer gets squared up and ends up pushing at it. The outside edge is found but it goes down quickly and well wide of a diving Matthew Wade into the third man fence.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is a beautiful shot! Floated up full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer just hits through the line and lifts it effortlessly over the long off fence for a maximum.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length over middle, Jitesh Sharma gets behind the line and bunts it out on the off side for a quick single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Much better from Ben Dwarshuis! Pitches it up on a nagging length and in the channel, Jitesh Sharma looks to come forward but has to press back and make the block.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched away! This is short and wide outside off, Jitesh Sharma camps on the back foot and cuts it hard into the backward point fence for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up around off, Shreyas Iyer looks to drive but ends up heaving it off the inner half of the bat and uppishly wide of mid-wicket for a single.
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, India are 111/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.