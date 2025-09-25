India were made to work hard but ultimately defeated Bangladesh in an Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash to become the first side to enter the final on Wednesday. During the match, a section of social media users, particularly from Pakistan, started pointing out that India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Bangladesh stand-in captain Jaker Ali. India and Pakistan have been embroiled in a 'handshake' row after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side did not partake in the customary post-match handshake with Salman Ali Agha's team in the two matches they faced off.

However, the claims are untrue, as is evident from photos after the match, where players from both sides can be seen shaking hands.

Finally, the handshake after the win!

Sportsmanship ON POINT - that's how it's done!

Pakistani media, take notes - no drama, just respect.

Now don't raise those questions again. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/wXfntAyEsy — Sporttify (@sporttify) September 24, 2025

Despite a flawed performance, India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup 2025 after a 41-run triumph against Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put to bat, India posted 168/6, riding high on Abhishek Sharma's scorching 71-run blitz and Hardik Pandya's finishing touches of 38(29).

It wasn't a perfect performance from India, though; four dropped catches and a mini batting collapse in the middle of the innings highlighted some problems. Despite the fragmented display, India booked its place in the final unbeaten and ended Sri Lanka's campaign in the Super Fours. Bangladesh's fixture against Pakistan has turned into a virtual semi-final on Thursday. The winner of the contest will fight for the title against the world champions.

Saif Hassan was the sole aggressor throughout the modest 169-run chase. India's fielding woes were on display as Saif received a staggering four lifelines after being dropped on scores of 40, 65, 66, and 67. His innings eventually concluded after the fifth catch was taken by Axar Patel.

After a rather unsuccessful run against Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah returned to wicket-taking ways. He set the tone of Bangladesh's chase on his second delivery by forcing a leading edge from Tanzid Hasan Tamim (1 off 3), which landed safely in Shivam Dube's hands.

Saif Hassan and Parvez Hossain Emon stitched a 42-run stand for the second wicket as Bangladesh ended the powerplay with 44/1. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav threw his premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the attack and instantly reaped rewards.

On the second ball after the powerplay, Emon attempted a slog sweep but holed out to Abhishek Sharma. Boundaries dried up, and Towhid Hridoy perished against Axar Patel, returning with a rustic 7(10). Bangladesh's woes increased after mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bustled around the stumps to clean up Shamim Hossain for a three-ball duck.

The pattern continued, leaving Saif bereft of support from the other end. Kuldeep continued to run rampant, removing Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib on two consecutive deliveries in the 17th over. Tilak wrapped up Bangladesh's innings on 127 by dismissing Mustafizur Rahman to power India into the final.

With ANI inputs