The debate over who will bat for the Indian cricket at No. 4 dominated headlines in the build up to the squad announcement for Asia Cup 2023. From Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma being considered as valid options to suggestions of playing Virat Kohli at the role, there were no shortage of discussions. The squad was finally announced on Monday and it comprised of multiple options for the middle-order positions but skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that the debate needs to stop about a particular slot.

"It is not about just one position...all positions are important. We have had injuries along the lines and that is the reason we needed to manage that load. We need to figure what combination suits. Want to give all players a chance," Rohit said at the press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan are all potential contenders for the slot but they will receive considerable challenge from the returning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Rahul, who is still suffering from a slight niggle, provides an extra edge to the Indian cricket team as he is an established batter at the position and with him keeping wickets, the Rohit Sharma-led side will have the luxury of playing an extra batter in order to strengthen their batting combination.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve player: Sanju Samson