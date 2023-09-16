The stage is set for the Asia Cup final as India square off against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. India are the most successful nation in Asia Cup history with seven triumphs, while Sri Lanka could match them with a win on Sunday, having won six titles. While fans eagerly waiting for an India vs Pakistan final, Sri Lanka spoiled the party by knocking out the Babar Azam-led side. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a dig at Pakistan, saying that the final against Sri Lanka won't be a one-sided affair.

"Playing finals against Sri Lanka will be better for team India as it won't be a one sided affair," Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

For context, India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in the Super 4 stage last week, courtesy of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's centuries.

On the eve of the final, Sri Lanka suffered a huge blow as spinner Maheesh Theekshana was ruled out of the summit clash.

Theekshana, 23, hurt his hamstring during their Super Four win over Pakistan to make the Sunday final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the next month's ODI World Cup in India.

"He won't be able to take part in this game since he got a Grade 3 injury, but he will be there for the World Cup," Shanaka told reporters on the eve of the title clash in Colombo.

Theekshana claimed eight wickets in five matches to lend support to a youthful bowling attack alongside pacer Matheesha Pathirana and fellow spinner Dunith Wellalage.