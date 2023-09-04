Much was expected of Virat Kohli in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash in Pallekele on Saturday, but he did not deliver. Though the game got abandoned without a ball being bowled in the Pakistan innings, India were given a mighty scare after their innings folded on 266. Barring Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) none of the other batters could score big. Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (11) were the major disappointments.

Though Virat Kohli opened his account with four off a great cover drive against Naseem Shah, his stay at the crease did not last long. Shaheen Afridi, after dismissing Rohit Sharma, got Virat Kohli's wicket too in the seventh over.

On the third ball of the seventh over, bowled by Afridi, Virat Kohli played one onto his stumps. The commentators on Star Sports had varied reactions to Virat Kohli's dismissal. Waqar Younis and Matthew Hayden termed the manner of dismissal as 'unlucky', World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir was more harsh.

"That was a nothing shot, neither forward, neither back. I think was a bit casual. That's what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You don't know whether to go forward or back," Gautam Gambhir said.

Pakistan pace great Waqar praised Shaheen Afridi for changing the length.

"Kohli was a touch unlucky. Inside edge, the ball didn't come on to the bat and maybe even kept a bit low. But credit to Shaheen Shah Afridi for altering his length," he said.

Hayden added: "Yeah, inside edge onto the stumps, could have got anywhere."

India next play Nepal in a Group A match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday.