Afghanistan pace Naveen-ul-Haq became a popular cricketer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after getting involved in a spat with Virat Kohli. Since the incident, the pacer has found himself being talked about a lot on social media, especially in reference to his own cryptic posts. on Sunday, as Afganistan announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, there was no place for Naveen. The situation, hence, prompted the Lucknow Super Giants pacer to take to social media again and share another cryptic post.

"No matter how well your eyes adjust to darkness, you'll never mistake it for light," Naveen wrote on Instagram.

Many cricket fans expressed disappointment seeing the Afghan pacer not make the cut for the Asia Cup as there would be no Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq Round 2.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector Asadullah Khan said in a press release after the squad announcement, "Our whole concentration is to prepare the team for the upcoming two big events of Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023. This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events."

"The preparations for the Pakistan series are progressing well; the players have recently performed well in the Kabul Camp, which has been supervised by ACB's HPC staff. The team will also undergo a week-long conditioning camp prior to the Pakistan Series." he added.

Afghanistan Squad For Asia Cup 2023:Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.