As the wait for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce the Asia Cup 2023 squad continues, some former cricketers including Ravi Shastri, MSK Prasad, and Sandip Patil have revealed their choice of players. There was a huge focus on the return of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer during a discussion between the experts. While Bumrah is a part of the India squad for the Ireland T20I series, the likes of Iyer and Rahul are still practicing in the nets and trailing in closed-door setups.

Among the trio of Bumrah, Iyer, and Rahul, all of whom have been out for a long time, the greatest optimism is over the pacer's availability for the Asia Cup. As for Rahul and Iyer, their lack of match practice was considered an issue by many.

As Shastri, Prasad, and Patil got together to pick the 15-member squad during a discussion on Star Sports, they decided to snub both Rahul and Iyer

In the top-order, the experts picked Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma as the opening options. Virat Kohli also made the cut, as the experts discussed the possibility of him playing No. 4 instead of his usual No. 3 position.

Tilak Varma, fresh from his heroics against West Indies in the T20I series, was a surprise call-up while Suryakumar Yadav also made the cut despite his horror run of form in the 50-over format. Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur were the two pace-bowling all-rounders in the team.

Among the spin-bowling all-rounders, the former India stars picked Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. When it comes to pure spinners, the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal made the cut. But, there was no place for Ravi Bishnoi.

The pace trio consisted of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and the fit-again Jasprit Bumrah. Prasidh Krishan, who is also making a comeback to the Indian time after a long injury hiatus, was snubbed.

India's 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2023 by experts:Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah