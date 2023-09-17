The Indian cricket team eyes a record-extending 8th title as it take on Sri Lanka in final of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India are the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup with seven titles, while Sri Lanka can join them at the top with a win on Sunday. India were narrowly beaten in their final Super 4 match against Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka edged out Pakistan to set up a final date with Rohit Sharma and co. India rested their first-choice players for the game against Bangladesh, but is expected to line-up with the strongest possible XI.

While the stage is set for a grand finale, a lot of focus will be on the weather, as rain has already played a huge part in the ongoing Asia Cup. India's group stage game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain, while the Super 4 clash between the two teams was played across two days after the Asian Cricket Council had announced a reserve day for the game.

Colombo Weather On Sunday:

At 2pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 3pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 4pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 5pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 6pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 61 percent

At 7pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 8pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 57 percent

At 9pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 10pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 65 percent

At 11pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the final, with Washington Sundar replacing him as a cover in the squad.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who are in the final for the 11th time, will be without spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who has been ruled out of the match due to a third grade injury.

On two previous occasions, Sri Lanka have lost to India in the Super Four stage, only to beat them in the finals, in 2004 and 2008.