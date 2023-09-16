The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final will pit two of the most consistent sides against each other in the continental extravaganza. These two are two most successful teams in Asia Cup too. While India have won seven Asia Cup title across formats, Sri Lanka have won six. Sri Lanka gave India a tough fight in their Super 4 encounter before losing in a low-scoring thriller. So, the final is expected to be a nail-biter. Both teams have big and consistent stars who have flair as well as grit to bring home the trophy.

India began with a washed-out match in Pallekele against Pakistan, whose fast bowlers rattled their top order and bowled them out for 266 in the only innings possible due to rain.

Big guns Virat Kohli and returning batsman KL Rahul hit back with centuries in their next outing against Babar Azam's team to rack up 356-2 and crush Pakistan by 228 runs. India then prevented a gutsy Sri Lankan chase to book their place in the final.

Sri Lanka, who won the previous edition of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format, came in as underdogs and snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan.

They soon got into their groove on home soil and, despite going down to India, edged out Pakistan in a knockout match for their 11th Asia Cup final.

Here's all the stats of the the performance of the batters and bowlers of India and Sri Lanka against each other.

Twice before in the Asia Cup Sri Lanka have lost to India in the Super Four stage only to beat them in the finals, in 2004 and 2008.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against India due to an injury, captain Dasun Shanaka confirmed Saturday.

Theekshana, 23, hurt his hamstring during their Super Four win over Pakistan to make the Sunday final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the next month's ODI World Cup in India.

"He won't be able to take part in this game since he got a Grade 3 injury, but he will be there for the World Cup," Shanaka told reporters on the eve of the title clash in Colombo.

Theekshana claimed eight wickets in five matches to lend support to a youthful bowling attack alongside pacer Matheesha Pathirana and fellow spinner Dunith Wellalage.

Top order batsman Sahan Arachchige will join the squad while Theekshana undergoes rehabilitation, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

