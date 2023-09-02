Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in a crucial Asia Cup match in Kandy. Rohit opened the innings alongside youngster Shubman Gill, before rain delay halted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Before rain interrupted the proceedings, India were 15/0 in 4.2 overs, with Rohit and Gill unbeaten on 11 and 0, respectively. While Rohit managed to sneak in a few boundaries, Gill struggled against the moving ball, especially while face Naseem Shah.

Over the past few days, the excitement regarding the India vs Pakistan clash. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was also expressed her excitement regarding the contest on Instagram.

However, Rautela was trolled by fans for her Instagram story, featuring Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah.

Last year, Urvashi attended a match between Pakistan and India in Dubai, and afterward, she posted a fan-created video featuring herself and Naseem.

Here's how social media reacted:

Shubman Gill is treating Naseem Shah with respect today to save Rishabh Pant from Urvashi Rautela pic.twitter.com/ImEFYnY8bB — Vindu (@Vidhan382233) September 2, 2023

Urvashi rautela supporting Pakistan?? . Or supporting Naseem Shah #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/5BT5cEqv91 — Prajwal (@Kulal99) September 2, 2023

Soon after the play resumed, Shaheen Afridi cleaned up Rohit to land first blood to Pakistan.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement

Pakistan's Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf