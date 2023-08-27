India's Asia Cup squad did spring a few surprises, with Tilak Varma getting the nod in the 50-over format for the first time ever while Yuzvendra Chahal had no place in the 18-man roster. Among the ommissions, Chahal's case has arguably been the most discussed one, considering there's not a single leg-spinner in the squad that was picked. While a number of former Indian cricketers have expressed their astonishment at Chahal's absence, his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers also admitted being 'disappointed' to not see the spinner's name in India's squad.

Chahal has been on of the mainstays in India's white-ball teams over the years. But, for some reason, he is yet to play in a single ICC event for the national team. If the Asia Cup 2023 squad selection is a hint, the leg-spinner is unlikely to make it to India's ODI World Cup squad too.

"Chahal has been dropped, selectors making their intentions clear who they will be picking. It's a bit of a disappointing drop for me, Yuzi is always very handy and it's great to have the leg-spinning option in your team. We know how skilful he is," De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

In terms of spinners, the Indian team went with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for the Asia Cup. The decision seems to have been taken in a bid to extend the team's batting line-up.

India's Asia Cup Squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Stand-by player: Sanju Samson