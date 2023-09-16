Shubman Gill's thunderous knock of 121 runs went in vain as India were narrowly beaten by Bangladesh in their final game of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. With a place in the final already in the bag, India made five changes, resting some key players in the process. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored as Bangladesh posted a total of 265/8 in 50 overs. In reply, India fell short by six runs. While analysing the match, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said the defeat is a "wake up call for India", saying that you can't take any team lightly.

The legendary pacer also joke how India's defeat will be celebrated by Pakistan fans, including him.

"India have lost the game. Embarrassing loss. We can't criticise too much. Bangladesh are here to play. People were criticising Pakistan, saying that they got beaten up. Sri Lanka are a good team, not an average team. The same is the case with Bangladesh. They are all playing international cricket. Finally, some relief for the the Pakistan fans, including me, that India have lost the game. Wake up call for India. You can't take teams lightly after winning a few games," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

With the ODI World Cup looming, Akhtar also refused to label any team as favourites, adding that it can be "anyone's game".

"We are saying that Pakistan and India are favourites at World Cup. These two, along with Australia and England, will reach the semis. This is not the case. Small teams will trouble. This is anybody's game. Shubman Gill's ton went in vain. India need to wake up. No disrespect but Bangladesh made a statement that they are here to prove a point.

After India opted to bowl, Shakib and Towhid Hridoy shone brightly, both scoring remarkable half-centuries, while the Bangladesh pacers demonstrated their mettle with great precision in their deliveries to successfully defend the total.

For India, Gill played a thunderous knock of 121 off 133 while Axar scored a vital 42 off 34 deliveries. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three while Tanzim Hasan Sakib scalped 2 wickets.