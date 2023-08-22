Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced on Monday with skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar unveiling the names. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, have been named in the 17-member squad after recovering from their respective injuries. On the other hand, IPL 2023 star Tilak Varma has also found himself a place in the teams after his heroics in T20Is against West Indies. Apart from revealing the most-awaited squad, skipper Rohit also entertained the media persons with his hilarious comments, which are now going viral on social media.

The media interaction was held in Delhi on Monday, where Rohit and Agarkar announced the squad and answered the queries of the press. The India captain unleashed his hilarious side and laced his statements with brilliant jokes, which left the journalists in splits.

While explaining the flexibility in Team India's batting line-up, Rohit said, "Ye pagalpanti nahi karte hum (we don't make crazy calls)."

He went on conclude his statement by giving the example of all-rounder Axar Patel and said, "I had given Axar's example. He was a leftie and spinners bowl in the middle overs. We want the kind of flexibility in which we can target the spinners as well."

"We should be able to do that. This is not school team where the numbers are going to be set in stone. You need some kind of flexibility to deal with the opposition's tactics. So we have to see who plays a fast bowler or a spinner better and send them out accordingly. Ye nahi ki tabai machao(Doesn't mean we will wreak havoc)," he added.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with an iconic clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy in Asia Cup 2023.

Squad:Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.