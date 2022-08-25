The Indian team has arrived in the UAE for the Asia Cup and all eyes will be on star batter Virat Kohli, who is back in the team after a lengthy break. Kohli, who has been struggling for runs, was rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and he will be looking to get back to big scoring form in the continental tournament.

India got down to practice ahead of the crucial clash against Pakistan on Sunday and Kohli looked a million dollars in the nets, whacking the spinners all over the park.

In videos shared on social media, Kohli can be seen hitting the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal for big shots in the nets.

India's interim head coach for the tournament, VVS Laxman was monitoring the entire action as Kohli looked sharp in the nets.

India will be looking to make a winning start to the campaign when they take on Pakistan on August 28.

Both teams have a weakened bowling attack as India are without Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, while Pakistan will be missing Shaheen Shah Afridi.