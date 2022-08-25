All the teams competing in the Asia Cup 2022 are currently in UAE for the final stage of the preparation ahead of the continental event. While the tournament starts on August 27, all eyes would be August 28 when Indian cricket team takes on Pakistan cricket team. The last time the two teams faced each other, Pakistan emerged victorious against India the 2021 T20 World Cup. This time Rohit Sharma-led India would be eager to return the favour in the continental event.

Before that, the Pakistan cricket team had a fun session during a promotional photoshoot. In a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Board, the likes of Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zama, Babar Azam sharing a good laugh and even taking up the Ping pong Challenge.

Watch: Pakistan Players Having a Good Time

Meanwahile, Pakistan batting coach Mohammed Yousuf said on Thursday that star batter Babar Azam is playing exceptional cricket at the moment, both as a player and captain of his side.

Azam has been in a fine form in 2022. He is the world's leading batter in ODI and T20I formats while he is in the third spot in the Test rankings. Across all formats this year, Azam has played 15 matches and has scored 1,406 runs in 19 innings at an average of 78.11. His best individual score is 196. Five centuries and ten half-centuries have come out of his willow this year.

"Babar Azam has been showing everyone for the past two-three years that he is a big player and performs even better in pressure situations. A player becomes big when he performs well under pressure. He is on a path towards becoming great in the game. The way he is batting in all formats, that too with the responsibility of captaincy, is an achievement. Even the team responds to him well. As a player and as a captain, he is playing exceptional cricket," said Yousuf at a press conference.

With ANI inputs