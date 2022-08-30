Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has trolled the Pakistan cricket team post its loss to India in Asia Cup 2022. Notably, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over thriller at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The match was a roller-coaster ride that saw both India and Pakistan dominating each other during different phases, however, they were India, who eventually managed to win the game as Hardik Pandya took them home with a 33 not off 17 balls that included a match-finishing six.

Jaffer, who often makes headlines for his hilarious and witty social media posts and remarks, didn't disappoint his fans and once again left them in splits with a funny video pulling the leg of the Pakistan cricket team.

The former India batter said "Special Win from Team India, @hardikpandya7, @BhuviOfficial, @imjadeja all superb. Here's video representation of Pakistan's performance through the game" while uploading a video of a man who tries to balance himself on slippery floor but eventually falls on the surface.

Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya's all-round show helped India register a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday. Hardik returned figures of 3 for 25 in 4 overs and scored a crucial 33 not out to bag the game for India.

Helped by Hardik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's (4 for 26) spells, India bowled out Pakistan for 147 runs. Mohammad Rizwan was the top run-scorer for the side with a 43-run knock off 42 balls.

In reply, India were in a state of bother when they were reduced to 89 for 4 in 14.2 overs but a 52-run stand between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja eventually helped India win the game.