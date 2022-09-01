Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the player with the highest average in the T20I format of cricket. He accomplished this feat during his side's Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. In this match, Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his old self and hit 59* off 44 balls, consisting of one four and three sixes. Now in 101 matches, Virat has scored 3,402 runs in T20Is at an average of 50.77. He has 31 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 94*. He has a strike rate of 137.12.

He has overtaken Pakistani batter Mohammed Rizwan, who has an average of 50.14 in 57 matches. They are followed by Devon Conway of New Zealand (average of 47.20 in 23 matches), star Pakistan batter Babar Azam (average of 44.93 in 75 matches) and Indian batter Manish Pandey (average of 44.31 in 39 matches).

Apart from this, Kohli also scored his 31st half-century on Wednesday, equalling the record with Rohit Sharma for scoring the most 50-plus scores in T20Is.

Coming to the match, a brilliant 28-ball 62* from Suryakumar Yadav and an unbeaten 44-ball 59 from Kohli powered India to a total of 192/2 after Hong Kong put them in to bat.

After a slow start, India looked set for a sub-par total, but Suryakumar upped the ante at the death to help India finish with a flourish. He hit six fours and six sixes - four of which came in the final over.

Hong Kong showed intent with the bat in the Powerplay, but once India's spinners came on, they faded away.

Babar Hayat top-scored for them with a 35-ball 41, while Kinchit Shah made 30 off 28. Hong Kong eventually finished with 152/5.

Hong Kong still have slim hopes of making it to the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup but they need to beat Pakistan in the final Group A encounter to make that happen