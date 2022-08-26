India and Pakistan will clash in the Asia Cup on Sunday and the overwhelming feeling among Indian cricket fans is that of revenge. The 'Men in Blue'lost to the arch-rivals in Dubai last year and that started the early end of their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup. Fans would hope that the Indians can make amends and beat Pakistan to start the Asia Cup on a winning note.

One of the biggest factors for Pakistan's win last year was the opening bowling spell by premier paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, who skittled India's top order.

Afridi is out of action currently due to a knee injury sustained on the tour of Sri Lanka and will miss the match. He though is part of the squad and currently in the UAE, where all teams are practicing before the start of the tournament.

A lot of videos and photos have been doing the rounds of social media where players of different teams are meeting and greeting each other.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has posted a video on Instagram in which several Indian cricketers can be seen meeting Afridi and inquiring about his injury. First leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal met Afridi and the two shook hands and shared a laugh together.

After that Indian batting legend Virat Kohli came up to him and inquired about his injury. The duo can be seen having a long serious chat. Later Afridi can also be seen meeting the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

Promoted

Fans have showered a lot of love on a previous video where Kohli went up to meet Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the duo shook hands.

The tournament begins on Saturday with a clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.