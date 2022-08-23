The Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan is going to be a high voltage affair and a lot will come down to which team seizes the big moments. One of those moments in the match would be the death overs where batters from both teams would like to maximise the returns.

India will have to be careful with its bowling resources during the death overs as their two specialists, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, are both out of action due to injuries.

In such a scenario, the likes of Asif Ali from Pakistan, who has made a name for himself by scoring vital runs in death overs and taking the team home in tough chases, will be a big threat for the 'Men in Blue'.

The big-hitting batter said in a video before the start of the Asia Cup that he tries to his 100 to 150 sixes in practice so that he can execute the shots during a match under pressure.

"I try to hit 100 to 150 sixes in practice daily so that I can hit at least 3 to 5 sixes during a match. The phase where I come out to bat, runs need to be scored at a high rate, sometime at the rate of 12 to 14 runs an over and that too under a lot of pressure.

"To prepare for this we simulate similar match situations and that helps us while we are in the middle during an actual match," Asif Ali said in an interview to Pakistan Cricket Board.