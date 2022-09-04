Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in a Super 4 encounter of the Asia Cup in Dubai to make it all level between the two arch rivals in the tournament, having earlier lost to India by the same margin in the round robin stage. Mohammad Rizwan led the 'Men in Green'with the bat as he op scored with 71 in a tense chase of 182 runs.

Pakistan eventually won the match with one ball to spare and it led to jubilant reactions from the Pakistan dressing room, including Rizwan.

In an interview after the win Rizwan said that it is always important for any player to perform in a crucial clash between the arch rivals as so many people are watching it all over the world.

"It is always a special match when India and Pakistan play. Not just people in Pakistan and India, but people from all over the world are watching and that is what makes the occasion special. The value of an India vs Pakistan match is that of a final and players try hard to do well in this match.

"Pakistan has won today and there is no feeling like it," Rizwan said.

"Me and the captain planned to target the new bowlers, score runs against the new ball and one amongst us plays a long innings. Like Pandya said in the last match, he was trying to be easy. I was also trying to be easy. I tried to take advantage of any loose bowling.

"We knew that our batting depth and power-hitting gives us the confidence that we can hit 45-48 in the last four overs. There was not much panic," he added.

There is a potential that the two teams meet against in the final of Asia Cup 2022, but for that to happen India need to beat Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in their remaining Super 4 matches. Pakistan too will look to win their next two matches to move into the final.

Promoted

"