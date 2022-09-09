The Asia Cup 2022 stood witness to some unsavoury incident as fans caused mayhem after the Afghanistan-Pakistan match on Wednesday. The match was a closely-contested one as Pakistan won in the last over chasing a low target of 130. There was fight between Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed Malik, after the former was given send-off by the latter. Latter, Afghanistan fans could be seen uprooting the stadium chairs and creating ruckus. Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja has taken strong exception to the unruly behaviour of the fans.

"You don't identify hooliganism with cricket. This is bad. You don't want such things happening in cricket. We will send a letter to ICC, we will raise our voice against this. We will do whatever we can. Because the visuals were really bad and this isn't the first time it has happened," Ramiz said during the presser.

“Win or loss is a part of the game. It was a gruelling contest, it was a great match. But you need to keep your emotions in check because if you can't do that, you can't grow as a cricket-playing nation. So, we will definitely write a letter (to ICC), and we will show our concern. We owe our fans. Anything could have happened. Our cricket team could have been in danger. We will lodge our protest while following all protocols."

Pakistan's win meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs.

Promoted

Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two.

With PTI inputs