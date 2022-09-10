The Asia Cup final will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. India who were being touted as the favourites failed to make it to the final after winning just one game out of three while Afghanistan lost all of their Super 4 matches. However, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has now highlighted how toss played a big role in the tournament. He also highlighted that India lost tosses in their three Super 4 games while Afghanistan lost two.

"Fact that cannot be ignored in this Asia cup - Teams that lost most tosses in super 4s are not in the finals. India lost all 3. Afghanistan 2. Hence spin of the coin cannot decide who gets a very significant advantage. T20 Cricket needs to explore a fairer method," tweeted Manjrekar.

Fact that cannot be ignored in this Asia cup - Teams that lost most tosses in super 4s are not in the finals. India lost all 3. Afghanistan 2. Hence spin of the coin cannot decide who gets a very significant advantage. T20 Cricket needs to explore a fairer method. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 9, 2022

It is important to note that toss had played a big role in last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE as well, and Australia who won the tournament, had won the toss six times out of seven.

Before the match against Afghanistan, Team India head coach spoke about the Asia Cup debacle, and how one does not need to stress over two losses in the tournament.

We lost a couple of games on a pitch, on a ground that has not been easy to defend on. Just because we have lost a couple of games, it doesn't mean we are a terrible team," Dravid said on Star Sports.

Promoted

"I think we do not need to overreact to things. It is a balanced environment, whether we win or we lose. We keep going on the same path, and the journey continues," he added.

India will next square off against Australia, in a three-match T20I series beginning September 20.