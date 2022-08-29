Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's cricket team as they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in a nail-biter in Dubai to start their Asia Cup campaign on a triumphant note. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was the star with both bat and ball as he first picked three crucial wickets and then stayed unbeaten on 33 of 17 balls, hitting the winning six to help the Indian team avenge their defeat to the arch rivals last year in the T20 World Cup.

"#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory," PM Modi wrote in his tweet praising the efforts of the Indian team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 4 wickets to help India bowl Pakistan out for 147 after skipper Rohit Sharma had opted to bowl after winning the toss.

Bhuvneshwar accounted to for in-form Pakistan captain Babar Azam early in the match and then came back to finish off the tail.