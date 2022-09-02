Former India batter Wasim Jaffer expressed concerns over the lack of fluency in Virat Kohli's batting in the ongoing Asia Cup. The former India skipper scored 35 off 34 balls against Pakistan, before hitting an unbeaten 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong. Jaffer also questioned Kohli's intent in the middle overs, saying that if it wasn't for Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire knock, India would've ended up with a below-par score. Jaffer also said that India needs someone who can score runs freely in the middle order.

"I am still worried about his fluency. The fluency we have seen him bat before with is still not there, even though he has scored runs. If anyone is scoring at a strike rate of 140 or 150 while batting with Virat Kohli, then India is in trouble. So, there must be someone who needs to bat at a much greater strike rate than Virat Kohli. If not for the knock of Suryakumar Yadav, India would have ended with 150 or 160 and that would have been dangerous," Jaffer said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

Suryakumar smashed 68 off 26 balls and helped India to reach the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Suryakumar put on an unbeaten stand of 98 with Kohli, who made 59 not out, to steer India to 192 for two, batting first.

In reply, Hong Kong were limited to 152 for five in reply as India registered their second successive victory to join Afghanistan in the next round of the six-nation event, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.