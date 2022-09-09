With both teams already set to meet in the final of the Asia Cup, the final Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is effectively a dead rubber, but will play out as a prelude to the summit clash on Sunday. Both teams will go into the match having won their last three matches -- with India and Afghanistan on both teams' win-lists. While Sri Lanka won their two Super 4 matches with relative ease, Pakistan almost faltered in a low-scoring chase against Afghanistan, but pacer Naseem Shah turned out to be their saviour with two last-over sixes to take them over the line. With the final also set to be played at the same venue, the match will offer an opportunity to both teams to get a feel of the pitch, ground and conditions.

When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will be played on Friday, September 9.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match be broadcast?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match be available for streaming?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)