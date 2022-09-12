In a tournament where the toss has played a crucial role, Sri Lanka defied all odds to beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final despite being on the losing side of the coin-flip and being put in to bat. The chasing side had won eight of the 11 matches in the tournament so far and the two of those came in India and Pakistan's wins over Hong Kong. But Sri Lanka showed great grit and determination to come out on top in the final, despite being down in the dumps at 58/5 at one point.

Good toss to lose boys !! Showed character and passion to play for the country and so proud of each and every one… enjoy the victory as entire country will.. brilliant team effort #AsiaCup2022 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 11, 2022

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena took to social media to praise Sri Lanka's effort in the summit clash as they won their sixth Asia Cup title.

"Good toss to lose boys !! Showed character and passion to play for the country and so proud of each and every one... enjoy the victory as entire country will.. brilliant team effort," he tweeted.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a brilliant knock of 71* off 45 deliveries to take Sri Lanka to 171/6 from a position where even 150 looked difficult for them to reach.

He was given ample support by Wanindu Hasaranga, who hit 36 off 21 deliveries.

Pramod Madushan then took two wickets in two balls to rattle Pakistan early.

Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a 71-run stand, but their scoring rate was too low and the pressure was building.

Madushan then broke the stand and claimed his third wicket, and since then, it was all Sri Lanka despite Rizwan hitting a half-century.

Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah were all sent packing in one over to end Pakistan's hopes.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 147 off the final delivery of the match, leading to ecstatic celebrations from the Sri Lanka players.