Sri Lanka and Pakistan would be squaring off in the final of Asia Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka did not lose a single match in the Super 4 stage while Pakistan lost only one and that loss came against Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in a match that was pretty much a dress rehearsal for the summit clash. However, it is important to remember that for Friday's contest against Sri Lanka, Pakistan had rested Naseem Shah and he would be back for the Babar Azam-led side. The toss has played a crucial role in this Asia Cup as well, and Sri Lanka have won all their matches in the ongoing tournament when they have chased. Their only loss in this edition came in the group stage against Afghanistan and it was when they batted first.

When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final will be played on Sunday, September 11.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final start?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final be available for streaming?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

