Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be squaring off against each other in the first match of the Super 4s stage of the ongoing Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. When these two teams had met earlier in the Group B clash, it was Afghanistan that emerged on the right side of the result by eight wickets. Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan completely dominated the contest, and Sri Lanka had no answers. However, the Super 4s stage match might be different as Sri Lanka have confidence behind them, having gotten the better of Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter.

When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be played on Saturday, September 3.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be broadcast?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be available for streaming?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)