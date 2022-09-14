A day after former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi came out with some retirement advice for India star Virat Kohli, former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra had a sharp reply. Afridi had said that Kohli, whenever he chooses to retire, should do so on a high and that it shouldn't come at a stage when he is being dropped from the team. Reacting to a news report on Afridi's quotes, Amit Mishra wrote "Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this."

Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this. https://t.co/PHlH1PJh2r — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 13, 2022

Mishra's tweet was prompted by Afridi's history of announcing his retirement several times before retracting his decision.

"The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, he had overcome struggles and work hard before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. At such a stage, the aim should be to go out on a high," Afridi had said on Samaa TV.

"It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team. Instead, retirement should be announced when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from the Asian region make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do in a good way and probably end his career in style much like the way he began his career."

Kohli was going through an extended lean patch, but came back to form in the Asia Cup, and in some style.

He hit two half-centuries and then ended his century drought that lasted nearly three years by scoring his maiden T20 International (T20I) ton.

In the Asia Cup, Kohli went on to score 276 runs at an average of 92 and strike rate of 147.59. He was the second-highest run-scorer, behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.