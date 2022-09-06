Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is undergoing rehab in London and he is trying to make sure that he is available for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia in October-November this year. After Pakistan's victory over India in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf interacted with Shaheen, who is currently in London.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of PCB, Naseem and Haris can be seen checking up on Shaheen where the left-arm seamer says: "Rehab is going well with weight training. I will be bowling in two weeks time, six pack (abs) aaya hai little bit."

To this, Haris had a hilarious response, as he said: "Yes, you have plans to become an actor later, right?"

In the video, Afridi also said that he wishes to see yorkers being bowled by Haris and Naseem at the death. Afridi also told Rauf that he saw the game against India and thought Rauf's bowling was “very good”.

"Asia cup nahi jaani chahiye,” (Asia cup shouldn't go out of our hands)," said Afridi in the video.

To this, Rauf said: “Aap ki bathaye hue .. aap guru ho! (Just following your path, you are the guru)."

Whilst in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal.

Promoted

Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.