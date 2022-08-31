Rishabh Pant was not included in India's playing XI against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday. The young wicketkeeper-batter has sweated it out in the nets in the meantime and it remains to be seen if he is included in the XI for Wednesday's match against Hong Kong. Pant has for long been seen as an all-format option for India, however, Dinesh Karthik was chosen over him for the tie against Pakistan. While it may be part of the team management's experimentation process, Pant looks like leaving no stone unturned with an aim to make a comeback in the T20I XI.

In pursuit of it, Pant even tried practising the 'helicopter shot' that was made famous by MS Dhoni. In a video, Pant can be seen playing a perfect helicopter shot.

In the match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147. It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

With PTI inputs

